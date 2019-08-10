Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.63% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Quarterhill Inc. has 2.56% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quarterhill Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Quarterhill Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Quarterhill Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quarterhill Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. has weaker performance than Quarterhill Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Quarterhill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill Inc.’s rivals beat Quarterhill Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.