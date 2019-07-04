Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quarterhill Inc. has 28.63% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.23% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quarterhill Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Quarterhill Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Quarterhill Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quarterhill Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Quarterhill Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quarterhill Inc.’s peers beat Quarterhill Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.