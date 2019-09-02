Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.31 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 41 1.87 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quarterhill Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Quarterhill Inc. and EchoStar Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EchoStar Corporation 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quarterhill Inc. and EchoStar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EchoStar Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

EchoStar Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 46.75% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. shares and 96.4% of EchoStar Corporation shares. Quarterhill Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.56%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of EchoStar Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% EchoStar Corporation -1.11% 2.2% 13.8% 13.94% 2.22% 23.97%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EchoStar Corporation.

Summary

EchoStar Corporation beats Quarterhill Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

EchoStar Corporation offers satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and small office customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies, and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segment provides satellite broadband Internet access and satellite technologies to North American consumer market; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. This segment also offers managed services, equipment, and communications solutions to large enterprise customers for mobile satellite systems; designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems; and satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators. The EchoStar Technologies segment designs, develops, and distributes high-definition and standard-definition digital set-top boxes, and related products and technologies, such as satellite dishes and remote controls for satellite TV service providers and telecommunication companies. This segment also offers digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission services, signal processing, conditional access management, and other services; and Slingbox units directly to consumers through retail outlets and online, as well as to the pay-TV operator markets. The EchoStar Satellite Services segment provides satellite services on a full-time and occasional-use basis primarily to DISH Network, Dish Mexico, the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, programmers, and private enterprise customers through its 18 owned and leased in-orbit satellites. EchoStar Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.