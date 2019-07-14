Quantum Capital Management Upped Whirlpool (WHR) Holding; Carbon Black (CBLK) Shorts Lowered By 15.33%

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) had a decrease of 15.33% in short interest. CBLK’s SI was 2.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.33% from 2.59M shares previously. With 777,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s short sellers to cover CBLK’s short positions. The SI to Carbon Black Inc’s float is 5.5%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 1.44 million shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) has declined 23.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CBLK News: 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY PROFIT FROM CONT OPS 2,282 MLN BAHT VS 2,293 MLN BAHT; 28/05/2018 – THAI CARBON BLACK PCL TCB.BK – FY SALES 7,324 MLN BAHT VS 5,040 MLN BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Carbon Black’s Colleen Grounds and Melanie Holterhoff Named to CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 30/05/2018 – Exabeam Announces Strategic Integration with Carbon Black; 23/05/2018 Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom

Quantum Capital Management increased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 114.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 3,907 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 7,328 shares with $974,000 value, up from 3,421 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $9.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 846,845 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81

Among 3 analysts covering Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carbon Black had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The Company’s security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions enable clients to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 4.34 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 66,260 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 166,508 shares. 13,300 were reported by Madison Inv. Cap Mgmt Associates New York holds 0.5% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Ny accumulated 349,828 shares. Barnett reported 799 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,127 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 14,768 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Somerset Co owns 3,520 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 5,344 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 779 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Liability.

