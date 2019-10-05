Quantum Capital Management Upped Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Position; Shorts at BRICKWORKS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (BRKWF) Lowered By 14.55%

Quantum Capital Management increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) stake by 135.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 98,535 shares as Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 171,190 shares with $5.03 million value, up from 72,655 last quarter. Staar Surgical Co now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 248,780 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

BRICKWORKS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALI (OTCMKTS:BRKWF) had a decrease of 14.55% in short interest. BRKWF’s SI was 4,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 14.55% from 5,500 shares previously. It closed at $12.22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank holds 7,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited owns 268,448 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 19,224 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 40 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 61,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 75,229 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 94,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 9,848 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 76,634 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 25,596 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should STAAR Surgical Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:STAA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Announces EVO ICL Clinical Program for Its 16th Annual Surgical Experts Summit in Paris, France From September 11 â€“ 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STAAR Surgical Company’s (NASDAQ:STAA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought 100,000 shares worth $2.22 million.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It makes vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry.