Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Nvr (NVR) Stake by $306,670; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Position as Stock Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 91 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.33 million, up from 14,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $30.41 during the last trading session, reaching $3635.25. About 30,757 shares traded or 34.06% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, down from 78,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. The insider Jung Alexandra A bought $229,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.42% or 1,110 shares. Cim Limited holds 0.25% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 21 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 964 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 825 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 3,091 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 52 shares. Archon Partners Ltd Liability has 2.52% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Ajo Lp invested in 208 shares. Aperio Limited Co owns 2,187 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 85 are held by Addison Communications. 70 were accumulated by Washington Trust Fincl Bank. 12,912 are held by Bankshares Of America Corp De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 293,960 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd reported 226,540 shares or 12.3% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 67.35 million shares. Bp Public Limited Liability has 766,000 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 3.45% stake. Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 19,030 shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 7.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.4% or 4,430 shares. Gibraltar Mgmt stated it has 32,154 shares. Sphera Funds owns 53,741 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,383 shares. Biondo Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 53,303 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Company holds 111,901 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Shayne & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,032 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 11,188 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.