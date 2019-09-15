Quantum Capital Management Upped Its Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $8.59 Million; Phocas Financial Trimmed Its Position in B&G Foods (BGS) by $528,120 as Stock Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 199,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 609,867 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30 million, up from 409,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.62 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 26,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 255,533 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 281,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 944,196 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa reported 9,586 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 1.53 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated owns 785,327 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 4,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 490,412 shares. Westpac Bk holds 61,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 297,444 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 479,891 shares. 3,700 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co. 134,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 12,450 shares. Walleye Trading stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fmr Ltd Company owns 14.32M shares.

