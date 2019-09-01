Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $560,060; Keybank National Association Holding in Cameco (CCJ) Has Raised by $3.18 Million

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 289,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.07 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.48M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 21,760 shares to 36,210 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tax Court of Canada Releases Decision on Cameco Cost Application – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsr invested 0.4% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 586,047 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cwm Limited Co stated it has 20,848 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 183,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 521 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. 93 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Company holds 14,898 shares. Paradigm Asset reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 682,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 582,636 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7,925 are held by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 8 Worst Stocks to Buy Before the Trade Turmoil Cools Off – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.