Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Its Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Position as Share Value Declined; Centerbridge Partners LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG)

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14 million, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 609,558 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 10,056 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silver Point Lp reported 33.7% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bogle Lp De holds 77,861 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.76M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 102 are owned by Carroll Fin. Captrust Advsrs owns 1,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Serengeti Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 800,000 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Rare Infra Ltd holds 2.93M shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Electron Prtnrs Ltd has 2.89% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mechanics Bank Trust Department holds 0.07% or 17,255 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 53,617 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,105 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 608,517 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,392 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 220 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 518,072 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 191,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.11% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 4,637 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 10,562 shares. 49,801 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Aull And Monroe Mgmt reported 29,779 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). C M Bidwell & Associate Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,070 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 15,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio.