Quantum Capital Management Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Position by $560,060; Stock Rose; Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Holding by $637,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 4.85M shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 14.08 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 07/05/2018 – HISTADRUT: ISRAEL HEALTH MINISTRY OPPOSES CLOSURE OF TEVA PLANT; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Teva Pharmaceutical Finance’s Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BB’/’RR4’; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $593.54M for 3.49 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). White Pine Capital stated it has 4,940 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.08% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.45% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 526,155 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated has 714,363 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 642,678 shares. 8,340 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. American Intll Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 127,364 shares. Proshare Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 125,418 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 129,170 shares. 14,235 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).