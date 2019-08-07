Quantum Capital Management Stake In International Business Machs (IBM) Was Upped; Westwood Global Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco (ITUB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 41.67 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.09 million, up from 39.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 17.09M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 17/05/2018 – Brazil companies will stick to deleveraging in 2018, says ltaú BBA; 12/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU SAYS WILL ASK FOR CENTRAL BANK APPROVAL FOR BOND ISSUE TO BE CONSIDERED AS CAPITAL TIER 1- FILING

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 6,349 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 3,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.29% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM targets boosted on Red Hat potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,260 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,430 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 30,142 shares. Bailard Inc has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swedbank reported 0.94% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,218 are held by Miller Investment Mgmt L P. 28 are held by Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 1,750 shares stake. Hartline Inv stated it has 2,257 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd has 2.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aviance Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf Invests America has 4,615 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 89,295 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).