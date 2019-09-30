Quantum Capital Management Stake in Heico New (HEI.A) Has Raised as Stock Value Were Volatile; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Stake Has Lifted by Friess Associates Llc

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 1438.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 102,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 724,593 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 EPS 7c-EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cliplister Turns to Limelight Networks to Offer E-Commerce Clients a One-Stop Shop for Content Delivery

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 489,406 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, up from 486,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 613,401 shares traded or 52.75% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $95,596 activity. $45,600 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares were bought by Malhotra Sajid.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold LLNW shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 81.21 million shares or 5.92% more from 76.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advsr Lc, Washington-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,944 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 74,420 shares. Heartland Advisors invested in 600,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 523,538 shares. Gsa Partners Llp reported 27,005 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 1.41 million shares. 11,067 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. Quaker Capital Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 2.67M shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 44,873 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,140 shares stake. 17,759 were accumulated by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Friess Associates Lc owns 1.58M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 85,919 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 500,000 shares to 93,498 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 240,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,834 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).