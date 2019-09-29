Quantum Capital Management Raised Its Position in Sientra (SIEN) as Share Value Declined; Holder Premier Asset Managment Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Sientra Inc (SIEN) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 119,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 344,741 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 224,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Sientra Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 602,414 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 30,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Mike Loughlin Announced His Plans to Retire as Chief Risk Officer in 2018; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C also bought $50,002 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold SIEN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 35.76 million shares or 58.66% more from 22.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Management has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 26,451 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.25M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 668 shares. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership reported 40,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Quantum reported 344,741 shares. Granite Point Mngmt LP reported 1.01 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. First Personal Services owns 700 shares. Hm Payson And owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group holds 14,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,795 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 8.25M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 178,340 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hodges Capital Management has 11,182 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 9,282 were reported by Ipg Inv Limited. Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cannell Peter B invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 102,264 are owned by Culbertson A N &. 4,657 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Prns. 55,300 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).