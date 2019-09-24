Quantum Capital Management Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (AWLCF) SI Decreased By 4.05%

AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) had a decrease of 4.05% in short interest. AWLCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.05% from 7,400 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 2 days are for AWILCO DRILLING LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)’s short sellers to cover AWLCF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 1,057 shares traded. Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 101.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 481,558 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 956,197 shares with $31.16 million value, up from 474,639 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.68 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to gas and oil companies in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $103.87 million. It owns and operates two enhanced pacesetter semisubmersible drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $31.7 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 17. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $60 target. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $2900 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James.

