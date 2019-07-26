Quantum Capital Management Raised Cutera (CUTR) Stake; Tessco Technologies (TESS)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 21 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 reduced and sold their stakes in Tessco Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tessco Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Quantum Capital Management increased Cutera Inc (CUTR) stake by 53.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 62,981 shares as Cutera Inc (CUTR)'s stock rose 14.02%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 179,764 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 116,783 last quarter. Cutera Inc now has $351.84M valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07.

More notable recent TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tessco Technologies (TESS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TESS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Tessco Technologies Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TESSCO Technologies reports weak margins for Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $124.97 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.

The stock increased 2.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 20,673 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) has risen 3.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for 330,429 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 867,508 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 312,754 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 293,566 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity. The insider PLANTS J DANIEL bought 28,166 shares worth $471,137.