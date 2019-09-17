Quantum Capital Management Position in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Holder Amg Funds Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 1.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 68,577 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 89,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 761 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,201 shares to 4,162 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 95,126 shares to 159,728 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.21 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $4.09M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% EPS growth.