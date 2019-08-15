Quantum Capital Management Position in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Lowered by $7.39 Million; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Its Position in Cal (CALM) by $365,200

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 16,110 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Cal (CALM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 23,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Cal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 46,644 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FOR 1Q, 2Q, 3Q OF FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS $1.99; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: Expect to Have Ample Supply of Primary Feed Ingredients for Rest of FY; 26/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 76,345 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 99,250 shares. 104,609 were accumulated by Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Limited. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has invested 0.05% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.11% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 518,072 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 450,241 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Strs Ohio owns 37,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Art Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 8,286 shares. D E Shaw & holds 211,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 116,528 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares to 71,009 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

