Quantum Capital Management Position in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Decreased by $7.39 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Were Volatile

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 281,921 shares traded or 135.78% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Closed-End Funds: 12 Funds In The 10%+ Yield Club At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,603 shares to 28,233 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl holds 1.39% or 984,194 shares. 247,762 were accumulated by Stifel. Old Bancshares In stated it has 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 808 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 22,469 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,600 shares. Whitnell And has invested 1.6% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Asset Management reported 56,195 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 18,227 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Ltd owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C.