Quantum Capital Management Position in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Trimmed by $7.39 Million as Share Value Declined; As Amerco (UHAL) Share Price Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 109,236 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $359.37. About 53,156 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.04 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 160,800 shares to 932,084 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.