Quantum Capital Management Maintains Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC); Coldstream Capital Management Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Position as Stock Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 21,533 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $216.83. About 3.45 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.18M shares traded or 122.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – ON MARCH 15, LAWRENCE BACOW NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENT NOT TO STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Medical Enhances Telemedicine Solution with Availability of Medpod MobileDoc 2, Driven by Uber Health – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Swedbank owns 0.44% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1.55M shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 47,800 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 12,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,219 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.03% or 674,716 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Bank & Trust reported 30,255 shares. 6.68M are owned by Select Equity Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 41,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate stated it has 0.09% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.03% or 216,788 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Madison Investment accumulated 764,496 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,116 shares. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.91% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hodges Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,913 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). John G Ullman And Associates Inc invested in 1,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 7,628 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.18% or 144,766 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc owns 0.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,600 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,235 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 748,315 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 25,561 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 16,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tompkins reported 30,757 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 3,150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 27,692 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.42 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.