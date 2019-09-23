Quantum Capital Management Maintains Holding in Moodys (MCO); Alpha Cubed Investments Cut Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $794,555 as Market Value Declined

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08 million, down from 24,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.92. About 12.99M shares traded or 74.56% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10 million, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $214.86. About 639,061 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Tanzanian Banks; Changes Outlook To Negative; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME RATINGS TO TWO NEW BOND FUNDS FROM ITAú ASSET MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – The political developments of the last few days have no bearing on Friday’s decision to place Italy’s ratings under review for downgrade, Moody’s said; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DOWNGRADE OF TURKEY’S GOVERNMENT RATING DRIVEN BY 2 KEY DEVELOPMENTS IDENTIFIED AS TRIGGERS FOR DOWNGRADE WHEN ASSIGNING NEGATIVE OUTLOOK LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Agile’s Corporate Family Rating To Ba2; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BR MALLS’ RATINGS & REVISES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws One Class Of Notes Issued By Centerline 2007-1 Resecuritization Trust; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades its outlook for the auto industry, based on an improved business environment; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Orchard Park Csd’s Go Bonds; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DURAVANT’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why a flurry of tech job growth in Charlotte could propel changes in incentives, recruiting – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 345 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 6,875 shares. Caxton stated it has 0.24% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). International Sarl has invested 0.79% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Guggenheim Limited holds 0.03% or 16,067 shares in its portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 1,200 shares. New York-based Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 304,520 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Proshare Lc stated it has 39,438 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 67,582 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,472 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 559 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 0.52% stake. 400 were reported by Reilly Limited Liability Corp. Capital Guardian reported 81,013 shares stake. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 24,404 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1,415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs, Virginia-based fund reported 19,776 shares. Nokota Management LP stated it has 2.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cetera Advisor Ntwk holds 0.09% or 8,305 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.76% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 65,000 shares. 1,968 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 305,000 shares. Centurylink Com owns 1,696 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 2,964 were reported by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 142,071 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix Just Made A Major Change That May Not Last – But Should – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Pricing Power Capped By Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $863.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 13,927 shares to 265,435 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).