Quantum Capital Management Lowered Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $560,060; Beach Investment Management Has Upped Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake by $418,600; Stock Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 3.61M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 2.06 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 07/05/2018 – Mike Weinstein to Join Medtronic as Senior Vice President of Strategy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Grp invested in 0.85% or 25,000 shares. Smithfield owns 7,779 shares. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma accumulated 23,299 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa reported 2.05 million shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.55% stake. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northern Corporation reported 16.78M shares stake. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 53,880 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Advisory, a Kansas-based fund reported 32,998 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 2,950 shares. 66,557 were reported by St Germain D J Inc. Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 7,459 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 36,039 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has 3,048 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 59,009 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp owns 4.22 million shares. 5,220 are owned by Verity Asset Management Inc. Advisory Serv Networks owns 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,927 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 581,638 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 66,109 shares. Paragon Mgmt has 7,432 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Windward Cap Management Company Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6,663 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 36,090 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.94 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,291 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 8,300 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

