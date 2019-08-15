Quantum Capital Management Lowered Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Holding By $1.01 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped By $59.00 Million Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake

Quantum Capital Management decreased Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) stake by 77.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management sold 77,729 shares as Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)’s stock rose 7.02%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 22,370 shares with $313,000 value, down from 100,099 last quarter. Craft Brew Alliance Inc now has $250.59M valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 24,752 shares traded. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 39.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 1.64M shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 5.77M shares with $208.39 million value, up from 4.13 million last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 96,098 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE RESTRUCTURING ADVISOR LAZARD SAYS THREE RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS ARE OPEN TO ALL EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL CREDITORS, THEY COULD COME IN DIFFERENT INSTRUMENTS SUCH EUROBONDS OR LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 20/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE WON’T REACH PRIMARY BALANCE UNTIL 2022: LAZARD; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient

Quantum Capital Management increased Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) stake by 84,213 shares to 224,959 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Highpoint Res Corp stake by 1.20 million shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

More notable recent Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Anheuser-Busch Will Probably Try to Buy Craft Brew Alliance – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Kona Beer Lift Craft Brew Alliance Yet Again? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 47.63% above currents $12.87 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 42,025 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 551 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.04% or 28,155 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Company reported 29 shares stake. Gp One Trading Lp invested in 7,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 7,626 shares. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 100 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 276,148 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 22,370 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd accumulated 57,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 52,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 14,300 shares. Vanguard Grp has 631,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manatuck Hill Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 72,000 shares.

More notable recent Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lazard reports July AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bennett Monson Joins Lazard’s Middle Market Industrials Group – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 1.31 million shares to 1.98M valued at $153.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) stake by 137,208 shares and now owns 512,901 shares. Cnx Resources Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.57% less from 84.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Advent Cap Mngmt De has invested 0.1% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Moreover, Omers Administration has 0% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for 11,600 shares. Shufro Rose & Comm Limited Co accumulated 8,833 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Telemus Ltd Liability reported 39,000 shares. 11.72M are held by Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn has 5.77M shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 400,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 123,178 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.2% or 1.21M shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.25% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Raymond James & Assoc reported 435,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).