Quantum Capital Management Lifted Sientra (SIEN) Stake By $673,704; Cs Mckee LP Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 462,115 shares with $54.50M value, down from 477,975 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Quantum Capital Management increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 59.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 84,213 shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 224,959 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 140,746 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $323.84M valuation. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 558,735 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 9,097 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp reported 420,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Granite Point Management Lp owns 880,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,685 shares. 36,349 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 35,252 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 136,322 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 31,100 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 2,102 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 280,175 shares. Stephens Ar has 140,700 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 22,216 shares stake.

Quantum Capital Management decreased Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 13,328 shares to 22,062 valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Midstates Pete Co Inc stake by 129,342 shares and now owns 425,016 shares. Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Sientra has $26 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.43’s average target is 149.70% above currents $6.58 stock price. Sientra had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. Maxim Group maintained Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean. Sullivan Keith J had bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997 on Friday, June 7. 8,696 Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares with value of $50,002 were bought by OBOYLE KEVIN C.

Cs Mckee Lp increased Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,700 shares to 179,400 valued at $19.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 254,770 shares. Dell Techn was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,093 were reported by Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc. Bank Of The West has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer & Mgmt reported 30,423 shares. Capital Management Associates invested in 21,824 shares. 39,128 were accumulated by Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Com. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 534,914 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,342 shares. Bb&T has 978,034 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc reported 932,615 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associate has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Wealth accumulated 81,576 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 431,562 shares. Proffitt Goodson invested in 0.48% or 15,998 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt holds 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,386 shares. D E Shaw And reported 3.78M shares.