Quantum Capital Management Lifted Kohls (KSS) Position; Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.00 Million Its Mid (MAA) Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased Mid (MAA) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 9,208 shares as Mid (MAA)’s stock rose 7.86%. The Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 14,000 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 23,208 last quarter. Mid now has $14.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 603,774 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 EPS $1.78-EPS $2.08; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 26/04/2018 – CRESCENT WINS IRAQ ENERGY RIGHTS FOR KHIDER AL-MAA AREA: AMEEDI; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M

Quantum Capital Management increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 78.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 5,655 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 12,844 shares with $883,000 value, up from 7,189 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.86 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Shares Plunge 17% as Earnings Results Spark Panic in Retail Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $5000 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is 47.77% above currents $45.51 stock price. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, May 22. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot Incorporated stated it has 8,738 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp owns 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 578,774 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 4,716 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 0% or 472 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Retirement Of Alabama has 76,892 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Rothschild & Asset Us reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $120 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.40’s average target is -8.70% below currents $124.21 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Westwood Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 5,631 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 85 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Hallmark has 16,710 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 202 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 37,477 shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 5,521 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 29,092 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 3,894 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 196,094 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 574,247 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MAA Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mid-America Apartment prices $250M add-on notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 3,774 shares to 7,278 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Everbridge Inc stake by 9,791 shares and now owns 488,684 shares. Tricida Inc was raised too.