Quantum Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Intricon (IIN) as Share Value Declined; London Co Of Virginia Lifted Stake in Ball (BLL) as Shares Rose

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 83,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 744,802 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.13 million, up from 661,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 2.18M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 13/03/2018 – BLUE MOON APPOINTS PETER A. BALL AS DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 30/05/2018 – Ball Aerospace Selected to Build Key Instrument Component for NASA’s WFIRST Observatory; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 135.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 53,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 92,427 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 142,085 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 12,634 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 113,470 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 32,716 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Falcon Point Lc owns 0.28% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 22,046 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Barclays Plc owns 6,791 shares. 91,065 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Geode Mngmt Lc has 99,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 53,503 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 3,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 41,826 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares to 305,688 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,427 shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 368,340 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $69.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 281,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).