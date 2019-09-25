Quantum Capital Management Lifted Intricon (IIN) Holding by $1.22 Million; Stock Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lifted by $827,789 Its Stake

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 144.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,706 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 4,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 689,954 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 135.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 53,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 92,427 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 12,038 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Miss Out on the Next Big Stock Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntriCon Goes Parabolic On The Coatails Of Medtronic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With its Largest Customer, Further Supporting Long-Term Growth Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 99,485 shares to 66,304 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,688 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Pcl has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 1,272 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 26,018 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 38,300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 506,466 shares. Endurant LP accumulated 3.59% or 389,795 shares. American Int Group Inc Incorporated has 5,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 12,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,900 were reported by Essex Limited Liability Com. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Blackrock reported 586,435 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Co stated it has 78,017 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 25,815 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,492 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 129 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.