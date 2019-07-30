Quantum Capital Management Lifted Holding in Photronics (PLAB) by $1.33 Million; Stepstone Group LP Has Decreased Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holding by $721,515 as Market Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 147,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 336,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 207,342 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 87,403 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,885 are held by Millennium Limited Liability. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.16% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,600 shares. Prelude Management Lc holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0% or 47,596 shares. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability holds 22,980 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advisory Research Inc invested in 0.03% or 94,723 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested in 24,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 1,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% or 13,011 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 85,420 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich owns 250,505 shares. Mckinley Llc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 58,075 shares.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares to 22,370 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 26,831 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2.61 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 2.13M were reported by State Street. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc reported 538,758 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 93,400 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.01% stake. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 90,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 14,175 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt. Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 0% or 4.46M shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc reported 31,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $66,672 activity. $59,752 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was sold by Progler Christopher J. Burr Richelle E also sold $16,170 worth of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares.

