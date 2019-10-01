Quantum Capital Management Lifted Holding in D R Horton (DHI); Lear (LEA) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $6.53 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 69.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 114,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 82,944 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 199,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 609,867 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, up from 409,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 637,275 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lear: Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,400 shares to 213,700 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,020 shares, and cut its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 23,087 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cna Financial accumulated 24,150 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc invested in 8,815 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alps Advsr Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 170,839 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0.17% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 16,628 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 28,952 shares. Paragon Mngmt reported 0.17% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Metropolitan Life reported 1,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd owns 1.87% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 14,310 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc has 99,372 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).