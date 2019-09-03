Quantum Capital Management Increases Stake in Nvr (NVR); Chevron New (CVX) Holder Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $538,002 as Stock Price Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 11,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.02. About 1.67 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 14,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $3595. About 3,991 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 684 shares to 4,691 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 17,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron starts long-delayed carbon capture plant offshore Australia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.21 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bright Rock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,000 shares. White Pine Investment Com has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lathrop Investment Mngmt owns 3,331 shares. The Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.45% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Argent Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 184,622 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Neumann Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 19,861 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc invested in 45,461 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,062 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 11,916 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd holds 29,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. $460,800 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was sold by PREISER DAVID A.