Quantum Capital Management Increases Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC); Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lifted Its Stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by $321,160

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 143,572 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 5,599 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $326.69. About 20,530 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,802 shares to 416,902 shares, valued at $34.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 48,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,908 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s unique way of going public may be a look into the future: NYSE COO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

