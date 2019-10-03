Quantum Capital Management Increased Moodys (MCO) Position; Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 95 funds started new and increased positions, while 81 sold and decreased their stock positions in Seaworld Entertainment Inc. The funds in our database now have: 50.08 million shares, down from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Seaworld Entertainment Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 5 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 54 Increased: 50 New Position: 45.

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 18.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management Llc acquired 12,942 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Quantum Capital Management Llc holds 82,427 shares with $16.10 million value, up from 69,485 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $37.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 458,372 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS Aaa RATING OF OMERS ADMINISTRATION OUTLOOK CHAN; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CAMBODIA’S RATING REFLECTS ROBUST GROWTH, BUT ALSO FINANCIAL SYSTEM AND POLITICAL RISKS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes Of Comm 2006-C8; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Pttgc’s Guaranteed Notes; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Roman Catholic Diocese Of Austin’s (TX) Baa1; Stable Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Rating To Sb’s Handset Receivables Abs; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa2 To The City Of Georgetown, Ky; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A (P)Baa3 Rating To Volvofinans Bank’s Expected Subordinated Debt Issuance; 27/04/2018 – GREAT DANE MERGER SUB/COMMERCEHUB OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 9.95% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for 1.21 million shares. Lionstone Capital Management Llc owns 274,000 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dsam Partners (London) Ltd has 3.23% invested in the company for 838,533 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 2.78% in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 372,156 shares.

The stock increased 1.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 848,976 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 21.86 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.75M for 4.58 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is 3.18% above currents $198.93 stock price. Moody’s had 14 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody State Bank Division holds 0.01% or 1,152 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,916 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cap Intll Sarl has 0.79% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 28,950 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp reported 0.26% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 21,826 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Shell Asset reported 33,342 shares stake. Harvest Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1.13 million are owned by Altarock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt has 1.14% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

