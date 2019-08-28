Quantum Capital Management Increased Kohls (KSS) Holding by $384,540; Dsw (DSW) Market Value Were Volatile While Skylands Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 451,051 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 50.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 30/05/2018 – DSW 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DSW SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52 TO $1.67, EST. $1.68; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 13/03/2018 – DSW Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 632,900 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.27% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 71,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 29,289 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 76,218 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 216,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny has 0.01% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 14,440 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc owns 10,717 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 52,141 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0% or 31,378 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested in 105,000 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank Tru accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Sei Invests reported 207,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares to 163,575 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 61,828 shares to 89,776 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

