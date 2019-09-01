Quantum Capital Management Holds Position in Henry Schein (HSIC); Cannell Capital Has Decreased Stake in Ring Energy (REI) as Share Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.06 million shares traded or 103.78% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 61,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 2,100 shares. 330 were reported by Plante Moran Fin Advsr. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.13% or 28,011 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 79,010 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 437,030 shares. 30,255 were reported by Amg Tru Financial Bank. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 877 shares. Nordea Investment invested in 423,323 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.43 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited holds 120,112 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Llc reported 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,628 shares.

