Quantum Capital Management Holds Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC); Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holding by $1.05 Million; Share Value Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn stated it has 3,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 2,010 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cullinan Associates Incorporated reported 6,800 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,200 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 58,254 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 1.08M shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 347,099 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 33 were accumulated by Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Montag A & Assocs has 0.32% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 408 are owned by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. Mirae Asset Invs Communications invested in 65,385 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv has 23,771 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $268.92 million for 22.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

