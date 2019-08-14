Quantum Capital Management Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Upped as Valuation Declined; Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) by $1.79 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 375,134 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 119,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 232,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 351,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 8.86 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Roku Stock Will Be an Unstoppable Behemoth for This Key Reason – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Says Operational Changes Key To Boosting 2019 Profits – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key Energy Services EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are Keegan-Michael Key’s new ads for Truly hard seltzer – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Partners Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 739,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adirondack reported 0.01% stake. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0% or 12,507 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 5,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 693,432 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 3.38M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William & Company Il holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 20,926 shares. Hartford Management reported 267,633 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Cleararc owns 24,460 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 0.04% stake. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 73,735 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 63,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.67M shares. Gideon Cap Incorporated stated it has 16,251 shares. Arrow invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,794 shares to 38,005 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement with Dr. Tobias Neuhann in Germany, A Model for Collaboration with Single Site Ophthalmology Clinics – Business Wire” on October 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why STAAR Surgical Company Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical to Report Fourth Quarter Results on February 21, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold STAA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Finance has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 309,958 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 7,811 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 0.14% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 13,342 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 29,137 shares. 13,867 are owned by Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 134,010 shares stake. 773,868 were reported by Waddell And Reed Fincl. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 5,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 5,172 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Quantum invested in 1.34% or 72,655 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 71,625 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Broadwood Capital Inc holds 10.74M shares or 44.97% of its portfolio.