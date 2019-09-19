Quantum Capital Management Holding in Perceptron (PRCP) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Position by $9.18 Million; Stock Value Rose

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Perceptron Inc (PRCP) by 60.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 85,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.38% . The institutional investor held 227,519 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 142,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Perceptron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 6,826 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has declined 61.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP)

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 213,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.00 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 1.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL

Since June 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $31,015 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $22,200 was made by Van Valkenburg Richard on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.67, from 0.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold PRCP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 2.68% less from 6.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Inc owns 55,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Company holds 52,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt has invested 0.55% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Moreover, Harbert Fund has 6.43% invested in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Punch & Assocs Investment Mgmt invested in 585,644 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). 28,600 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 77,841 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Ltd Llc. Federated Invsts Pa owns 760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 8,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Llc holds 0% or 11,572 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 304,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel Invs Lc holds 1.64M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,058 shares to 9,748 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,632 shares, and cut its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dsam Prtn (London) reported 184,000 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Creative Planning accumulated 6,621 shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability owns 22,001 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New York-based Js Capital Limited Com has invested 0.47% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 12,855 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. First Allied Advisory Inc has 4,817 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sandler Mgmt holds 182,023 shares. Country Club Tru Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,917 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 12,855 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 0.05% or 7,550 shares. Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 35,173 shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 399,590 shares to 489,590 shares, valued at $178.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 753,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).