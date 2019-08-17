Quantum Capital Management Holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Has Cut by $1.48 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $20.06 Million; Market Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 54.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 106,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 87,339 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, down from 193,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S OUTLOOK REMAIN UNCHANGED AT STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.93M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 34,884 shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aquantia Corp by 69,121 shares to 264,630 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group accumulated 0% or 482,116 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited reported 1.31% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Fincl Can has invested 0.13% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Retail Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Oberweis Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Ameritas owns 837 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 2,330 shares. 63,800 are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc. Eam Lc accumulated 0.43% or 72,852 shares. 15,687 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt has 1.72% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 210,117 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co invested 0.26% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Add Terex (TEX) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Grainger (GWW) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Sealed Air Grows on Reinvent SEE Strategy, New Restructuring – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why It’s Worth Investing in Terex (TEX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC’s Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation stated it has 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Tru reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Cap Advsrs holds 5.38% or 93,643 shares. Moreover, Rwwm Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,336 shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 33,498 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Villere St Denis J And Communication Lc has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.52% or 8,478 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Acadian Asset Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 173,650 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 104,321 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,324 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 117,500 shares or 4.06% of the stock.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34,129 shares to 45,643 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call).