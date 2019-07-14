Quantum Capital Management Holding in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) Increased by $418,262 as Share Price Declined; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Stake by $3.48 Million

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.41M market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6,754 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 11.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 406,367 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 111,905 shares to 138,115 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 147,819 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 445 shares. Proshare Limited Co holds 0% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,340 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 10,909 are held by Utd Services Automobile Association. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 4,772 shares. Scout Investments Inc reported 0.26% stake. Paloma Co has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 709 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 23,414 were reported by Zacks Invest Mngmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Stifel Fincl owns 112,429 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 160,377 shares to 208,250 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,510 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).