Quantum Capital Management Holding In Henry Schein (HSIC) Was Increased; Sandhill Capital Partners Raised Bank Of America Co (BAC) Position by $915,867

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video)

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 853,978 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 99,667 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 205 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 72,960 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 19,000 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 426,035 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 780,159 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 0% or 121 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 382,488 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 41,244 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 46,187 shares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 400 shares.