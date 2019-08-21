Quantum Capital Management Holding in D R Horton (DHI) Trimmed by $560,060; Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Holder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding by $365,697 as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.06M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $172.67. About 4.37 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). California-based Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has invested 3.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 36,690 were reported by Bbva Compass Bancorporation. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 402,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 243,468 are held by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. 816 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com. Hap Trading Limited Company invested in 472,683 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 48,336 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has 1,374 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 20,848 are held by Cwm Ltd Llc. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 0.01% or 108,816 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 0.01% or 34,957 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2,125 shares. Michigan-based Ls Lc has invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.30M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.29 million were reported by Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Vestor Cap Llc stated it has 9,576 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr has 1,265 shares. Central Bancorporation & Tru invested 1.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Woodstock invested in 12,624 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 9,178 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co. 1,394 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 1,126 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 10,934 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 286,272 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 10,774 shares stake. Allstate Corporation accumulated 38,982 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Lc owns 622,882 shares for 4.03% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, PCG, GOSS – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks That Could Make You Rich – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).