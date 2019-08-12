Quantum Capital Management Holding in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Cabot (CBT) Share Value Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised Position by $432,837

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 22,491 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 11,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 459,596 shares traded or 27.04% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 140,227 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 518,072 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc reported 8,286 shares stake. Amer Intll Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 8,757 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 269 shares. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Company reported 19,719 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 12,040 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 140,704 shares. 486 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). California Employees Retirement System holds 36,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner and naviHealth Extend Partnership, Boost EHR Service – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull or Bear: Your Investment Strategy for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Get Real Health’s Lydia Product Assists Organizations and Consumers – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CPSI to Broadcast Its Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cabot Corporation Celebrates 50 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot: Slumbering Graphene Product Producer – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,473 shares to 16,626 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,577 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 42,739 shares. Axa holds 105,866 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,094 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc has 0.04% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 135,359 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 192,854 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust Communications accumulated 5,824 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 85,762 shares. Foster & Motley owns 42,547 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 0.01% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 4,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 112,414 shares.