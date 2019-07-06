Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC); Burney Co Has Raised Holding in Greif (GEF)

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 897,082 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co

Burney Co increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,582 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 15,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 165,469 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 35.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.35% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – CLOSURE OF THE FACTORY BRANCH NETWORK IN BOTH KOKO, DELTA STATE AND KADUNA, KADUNA STATE; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B)

Since January 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $704,572 activity. $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by Emkes Mark A. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $490,650 was bought by WATSON PETER G.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11,187 shares to 81,269 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 31,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 12,285 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Us Bank De reported 38 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 15,745 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 4.36 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,437 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 13,950 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 463,929 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,076 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 27,282 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 111,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv reported 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 46,436 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 104 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XIV): Henry Schein – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein to Present at Three Conferences in May – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrades rule in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.