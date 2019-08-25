Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Position in Henry Schein (HSIC); Mountain Lake Investment Management Decreased Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $770,000 as Market Value Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96M, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 298,008 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 892,981 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: JV Expects to Realize $20M-$30M in Annual Synergies by End of Year Three; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Viasat Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2019 Change the World List – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ViaSat (VSAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 134,284 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 401,125 shares. Financial Engines Advsr Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 88,656 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York invested in 0.03% or 51,384 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 14,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 31,151 shares. Baupost Limited Ma stated it has 13.73 million shares or 8.94% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 224,418 shares. Smithfield owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Castleark Management Limited Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 567 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 504,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Prtn has invested 0.42% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The California-based Advisor Prns Llc has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pictet Asset invested in 0.01% or 81,176 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0% or 4,114 shares in its portfolio. Commerce National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 13,377 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 29,938 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 187,435 were accumulated by Fiera Cap. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 9,442 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 37,793 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.06% or 73,046 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh reported 189,433 shares. Coastline reported 30,040 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Animal Health Business – Forbes” on January 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schein completes Animal Health business spin-off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ALLK,HSIC,HRTX – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.