Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Photronics (PLAB) Position; Employers Holdings (EIG) SI Increased By 2.17%

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) had an increase of 2.17% in short interest. EIG’s SI was 872,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.17% from 853,600 shares previously. With 139,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)’s short sellers to cover EIG’s short positions. The SI to Employers Holdings Inc’s float is 2.74%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 189,204 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c

Quantum Capital Management increased Photronics Inc (PLAB) stake by 43.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantum Capital Management acquired 147,336 shares as Photronics Inc (PLAB)’s stock declined 21.56%. The Quantum Capital Management holds 483,720 shares with $4.57M value, up from 336,384 last quarter. Photronics Inc now has $655.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 285,345 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $66,672 activity. Shares for $19,992 were sold by TYSON MITCHELL G on Monday, January 28. JORDAN JOHN P bought $9,250 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider Burr Richelle E sold 1,500 shares worth $16,170. 5,600 shares were sold by Progler Christopher J, worth $59,752 on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Northland Starts Photronics (PLAB) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc owns 5,437 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 142,600 shares. Washington Bancorporation invested in 0% or 1,725 shares. Phocas Finance holds 391,319 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited owns 222,371 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 82,831 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 26,485 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 258,952 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 322,400 shares in its portfolio. 69,508 were reported by Malaga Cove Cap Lc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 22,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Among 2 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Employers Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Buckingham Research.

Employers Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.