Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $8.57 Million as Stock Rose; Finemark National Bank & Trust Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Increased as Share Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 2.14 million shares traded or 44.76% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Profit Falls on Higher Costs; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,205 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 184,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 7.35M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,710 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,277 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

