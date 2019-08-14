Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Henry Schein (HSIC) Position by $8.57 Million; Share Value Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Position in Us Bancorp (USB) as Share Price Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 61,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 69,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 7.63 million shares traded or 42.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 1.78M shares traded or 31.08% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,485 shares to 47,308 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

