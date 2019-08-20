Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $8.57 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) as Market Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Own 63% and Vets First Choice Hldrs to Own 37% of New Co; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Spin off and Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 25,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The hedge fund held 35,434 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 61,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 2.18 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – CO WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH AWARD TO ALL HOURLY NON-MANAGERIAL TEAM EMPLOYEES IN FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Two Directors to Its Board; 15/05/2018 – Abrams Bison Investments LLC Exits Position in Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – PROVIDES FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE FOR SAME STORE SALES DOWN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS, TOTAL SALES OF $5.9 BLN -$6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Sees FY19 Sales $5.9B-$6.1B

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein Awards Fourth Annual Henry Schein Cares Medal in the Dental Category; Names United Cerebral Palsy Association of the Rochester Area â€˜Best in Classâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Henry Schein Medical Expands Its SolutionsHub Portfolio With GreenLight Behavioral Assessments – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Discusses Bridging the Health Gap at the 106th National Dental Association Convention – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,523 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 784,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 79,010 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 36,242 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.03% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 45,294 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,000 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.03% or 12,968 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 28,628 are owned by Utah Retirement System.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 23,417 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0% stake. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,208 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 392,261 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership holds 37,190 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 96,296 shares. Fund Mngmt has 34,711 shares. Franklin reported 62,687 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 156,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 13,738 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 4,508 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com reported 24,407 shares.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 2.86M shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 124,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp.

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) CEO Gina Drosos on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “10 Undervalued Stocks for the Enterprising Investor – GuruFocus.com” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “At Under $25, Signet Jewelers Is A Very Interesting Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.