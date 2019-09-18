Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $7.68 Million as Shares Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 548,517 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 01/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PRESIDENT JAMES BRESLAWSKI ASSUMES NEW ROLE AS; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 3.76M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 31/05/2018 - ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 15/05/2018 - STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 28/03/2018 - AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 11/04/2018 - Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Convergent Dental Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein, Making the Solea® Dental Laser Available to More US Dental Professionals – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein’s 22nd Annual ‘Back to School’ Program Helps Thousands of Students Around the World Return to the Classroom – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.