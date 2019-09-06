Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $453,152 as Share Price Rose; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $5.40 Million

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 15,530 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 1.68 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.94 million for 21.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 48,820 shares to 152,150 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.